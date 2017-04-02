#TBT: From Baby Blake to 17-Year-Old Taylor: What the ACM Awards Looked Like in 2007

Ahead of Sunday’s big night, take a look back at the world of country music, 10 years ago this week

TAYLOR SWIFT 

Swift, then just 17, won her very first Academy of Country Music Award in 2007: top new female vocalist. 

TIM MCGRAW & FAITH HILL

Ten years ago: adorable. This year: still adorable, and set to perform a brand new duet

MIRANDA LAMBERT

In her second year as an ACM Awards nominee, Lambert scooped up album of the year for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

TONY ROMO & CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Remember when they dated? (Neither did we!) That year, she scored top female vocalist and brought the Dallas Cowboys quarterback as her date. This year, she'll perform, and likely bring her husband of six years, hockey player Mike Fisher.

BLAKE SHELTON

Were we ever so young?

KELLIE PICKLER

The country cutie was one year removed from her stint on American Idol. 

LITTLE BIG TOWN

Only the hair has changed (and with that, just slightly) for this fierce foursome. 

KENNY CHESNEY

Rocking that iconic cowboy hat, Chesney nabbed both the vocal event of the year award and the coveted title of entertainer of the year. 

JAKE OWEN

Long, long before Owen cut off those shaggy locks.

SHANIA TWAIN

It's safe to say the Canadian crooner hasn't aged a day since this photo was taken.

