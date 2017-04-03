Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris’ New Duet ‘Craving You’ Gets its Stage Debut at the ACM Awards

Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris released their new duet single on Friday, and fans didn’t have to wait long for its live debut.

The country artists took the stage to perform “Craving You” at the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

The performance kicked off with Rhett performing on top of a triangular platform as a smoke machine filled the stage below him. Wearing a black bomber jacket with white accents, the singer played guitar for the first half of his new single.

Joining Rhett about half-performance, Morris wowed as she walked onstage in a shimmering pink crop-top and skirt, showing off her shorter new hairdo. The dad-to-be hopped down from his platform to join Morris as they belted the last half of the soulful track.

Rhett recalled the genesis of the collaboration on the red carpet before the broadcast. “We recorded the song three or four months ago without any intention of it being a duet, period. [Then] our minds went immediately to Maren. She came and sang on the song and took it to a whole different level.”

Morris was crowned best new female vocalist earlier in the night while Rhett took home male vocalist of the year and song of the year.

“Any ideas for a super talented chick duet partner for my @acmawards performance this Sunday? #ACMs,” Rhett posted to his Instagram feed on Wednesday.

Morris had four nominations for New Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for Hero, Single Record of the Year for her track, “My Church,” and Female Vocalist of the Year, taking home the New Female Vocalist trophy. Rhett won for his his two nominations: Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year for his hit single “Die A Happy Man.”

In February, Morris won her first Grammy for best country solo performance for her hit “My Church.” It was the perfect way to cap off what she calls “the most incredible year of my life.”

Rhett was vocal about Morris’ incredible talent in a press release that accompanied the song.

“I remember hearing ‘Craving You’ and was immediately blown away by the story behind the longing of this guy who can’t wait to see his girl again,” he said. “There’s this ’80s vibe that’s rocking throughout this track that makes it really euphoric. It was so nice to be able to work with Maren, whose voice is undeniably powerful and soulful and just really adds a lot of intensity to the song.”