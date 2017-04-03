Splish Splash! Luke Bryan Ends His ACMs Hosting Duties Near-Nude in the Pool with Thomas Rhett

Sometimes you just jump in the pool with @lukebryan after the ACM's A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Apr 3, 2017 at 12:07am PDT

ACM Awards co-host Luke Bryan promised there would be naked swimming post-show – and he sort of delivered.

Bryan and singer Thomas Rhett – who won male vocalist of the year and song of the year – stripped to their skivvies for a jump in the pool after Sunday night’s Las Vegas ceremony, and shared the entire near-nude jaunt on Instagram.

Set to the tune of the “Hey Song,” the duo were cheered on by onlookers as they took the plunge.

Wrote the dad-to-be, “Sometimes you just jump in the pool with @lukebryan after the ACMs.”

FROM COINAGE: What Is the Grammy Bounce? (No, It’s Not a Dance Move)

Ahead of the ceremony, Bryan had teased to reporters that he and co-host Dierks Bentley would be the ones splashing around post-show.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 ACMs coverage.

“Dierks wants to go swimming with dolphins,” joked Bryan, 40.

Replied Bentley, “Yeah, naked of course — it’s my dream!”

“Naked dolphin swimming?” said Bryan. “I saw that in a Vegas brochure one time!”