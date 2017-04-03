Love can be a little embarrassing sometimes.

Just ask Hannah Lee Fowler — country superstar Sam Hunt‘s fiancée. Hunt made his way off the Academy of Country Music Awards stage on Sunday and sat next to Fowler in the crowd as he sang his hit song “Body Like a Back Road.”

But his fiancée looked embarrassed by the sudden attention as she covered her face and laughed nervously while her beau sang next to her. Fowler even playfully pushed his face away when he went in for a sweet kiss at one point, smiling throughout the performance.

The couple got engaged in early January, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed. His debut album Montevallo is inspired by Fowler and is named after her hometown in Alabama. Though he’s remained tight-lipped about his relationship with Fowler, Hunt, 32, hasn’t shied away from sharing photos on social media of his future bride over the last few months.

On “Drinkin’ Too Much,” one of his latest singles, the country crooner sang directly to Fowler and apologized for making their private life public.

“I’m sorry I named the album Montevallo / I’m sorry people know your name now and strangers hit you up on social media / I’m sorry you can’t listen to the radio / I know you want your privacy / You’ve got nothing to say to me / But I wish you’d let me pay off your student loans with these songs you gave to me,” he sings.

Near the end of the song, Hunt even calls Fowler out by name: “You changed your number and moved and this is the only way I can reach you / Hannah Lee, I’m on my way to you.”