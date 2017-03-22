Sam Hunt, Carrie Underwood, Faith Hill & More Join Star-Studded Lineup for ACM Awards

Just when we thought the star-studded lineup for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards couldn’t get any better!

Sam Hunt, Carrie Underwood, Faith Hill and Keith Urban are among the recent stars slated to perform at the award show in April. Other performers include Lauren Daigle, Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire, Thomas Rhett and Cole Swindell.

Daigle gushed about the news in a tweet, writing, “What an HONOR!!” Meanwhile, Swindell tweeted out a video, excitedly revealing that he’ll be performing with Dierks Bentley.

As was previously announced, McGraw and Hill will perform their new duet “Speak to a Girl” at the award show, marking the songs TV world premiere. News of the performance comes as the couple has announced plans for a joint album.

Other performers at the ACM Awards include Jason Aldean, Bentley, Luke Bryan , Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town.



Bryan and Bentley will co-host the ceremony.

The ACM Awards will broadcast live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET/delayed PT on CBS.