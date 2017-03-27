The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet is getting an extra dose of star power.

Chase Bryant, Jessie James Decker and Lindsay Ell are among the names who will be hosting the Twitter-streamed show, interviewing celebrities such as Carrie Underwood and Faith Hill as they make their way into the awards.

Decker will join actor and host A.J. Gibson at the T-Mobile Stage while Bryant and Ell will team up to host at the XFINITY Stage. Meanwhile, Academy of Country Music SVP of creative and content production Lisa Lee will host arrivals for the two-hour pre-show live from the red carpet at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Sam Hunt, Underwood, Hill and Keith Urban are among the recent stars slated to perform at the award show in April. Other performers include Lauren Daigle, Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire, Thomas Rhett and Cole Swindell.

As was previously announced, McGraw and Hill will perform their new duet “Speak to a Girl” at the award show, marking the songs TV world premiere. News of the performance comes as the couple has announced plans for a joint album.

Other performers at the ACM Awards include Jason Aldean, Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town.

Bryan and Bentley will co-host the ceremony.

The pre-show airs live from the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2 from 6-8 p.m. ET (3-5 p.m. PT) and can be found at ACMawards.twitter.com, in Twitter Moments or via @ACMawards. The ACM Awards will broadcast live from Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET/delayed PT on CBS.