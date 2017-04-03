How Does Raelynn Plan on Celebrating Her Album Hitting No. 1? (Hint: It Involves Burgers)

On Sunday, country star Raelynn was relaxing in her hotel room in Las Vegas when she got news that rocked her world: her album, WildHorse, hit the top spot on the Billboard country charts.

After going through the whole emotional spectrum (crying and screaming, the usual), she got dressed for the Academy of Country Music Awards and thought about how she was going to celebrate.

“I’m gonna get an In-N-Out burger, animal style — that’s what I’m doing to celebrate. And I’m getting a shake!” she tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I’m getting everything bad for me.”

One person who she wasn’t beefing with her was her husband, Josh Davis.

“He’s in the military, and I haven’t gotten to speak to him in a couple of weeks, so I couldn’t tell him,” she says. “He has no idea that his wife’s record went No. 1. That’s a big deal. I think he’s going to freak out and have a heart attack.”

Her album, she found out, also hit No. 10 on the all genres Billboard chart.

“It’s such a dream come true,” says the singer, who competed on the second season of The Voice and recently toured with mentor Blake Shelton. “It’s such an accomplishment, and it just shows that my fans have been waiting for this record and they’ve been eager to get it. I’m grateful for that.”