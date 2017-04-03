People

ACM Awards Spoof Oscars Best Picture Fail

By @Chrisjrosen

Posted on

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Illusionist David Copperfield (L) and TV personality Nancy O'Dell speak onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on EW.com. 

The Academy of Country Music Awards tossed a little mockery in the direction of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences during Sunday night’s ceremony, poking fun at the Oscars’ now-infamous best picture fail earlier this year.

While presenting song of the year, David Copperfield and Nancy O’Dell spoofed what happened at the end of February’s Oscars, announcing La La Land star Emma Stone as the winner of the award — and even showing her name on the winners’ card. (Stone, of course, wasn’t nominated in the category.) After a few chuckles from the audience and one magic trick from Copperfield, the real winner was announced: Thomas Rhett for his track “Die a Happy Man.”

In February, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway presented the best picture award at the end of the Academy Awards ceremony. But Beatty was handed the wrong card before walking out on stage, and Dunaway read that La La Land had won best picture.

In actuality, Moonlight was the winner — a fact that was rectified on stage during the La La Land acceptance speeches, sending the Oscars ceremony into chaos during its closing moments. Stone, who won best actress just before the best picture announcement, was listed as the winner on Beatty’s card.

