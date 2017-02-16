The American Country Music Awards have released its nominations and it’s a mix of veterans and the up-and-coming.
Keith Urban leads the nominations with a total of seven nominations in five categories, including his seventh nomination for entertainer of the year and his tenth for male vocalist of the year.
The ladies have tied, with Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris both earning six nominations each. Lambert, 33, has won seven times for female vocalist of the year, and is up again for the honor. She received her fifth nomination in the album of the year category for The Weight of These Wings.
Morris, a first-time ACM Award nominee, earned six nominations, including female vocalist of the year and new female vocalist of the year. Morris, 26, was also nominated twice for album of the year, as both a producer and artist, on HERO.
Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw each received five nominations. While Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton each received three nominations.
Luke Bryan and Bentley return as hosts for their second consecutive year. Read on for the list of nominees.
Entertainer of the Year
- Jason Aldean
- Luke Bryan
- Florida Georgia Line
- Carrie Underwood
- Keith Urban
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Jason Aldean
- Dierks Bentley
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Big & Rich
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
Vocal Group of the Year
- Eli Young Band
- Lady Antebellum
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
New Male Vocalist of the Year
- Kane Brown
- Chris Janson
- Chris Lane
- Jon Pardi
- Brett Young
New Female Vocalist of the Year
- Lauren Alaina
- Cam
- Brandy Clark
- Maren Morris
New vocal Duo or Group of the Year
- A Thousand Horses
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- LOCASH
- Maddie & Tae
Album of the Year
- Black – Dierks Bentley
- Dig Your Roots – Florida Georgia Line
- HERO – Maren Morris
- Ripcord – Keith Urban
- The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert
Single Record of the Year
- “Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban
- “H.O.L.Y.” – Florida Georgia Line
- “Humble And Kind” – Tim McGraw
- “My Church” – Maren Morris
- “Vice” – Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year
- “Blue Ain’t Your Color “– Keith Urban
- “Die a Happy Man” – Thomas Rhett
- “Humble and Kind” – Tim McGraw
- “Kill a Word” – Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens
- “Tennessee Whiskey” – Chris Stapleton
- “Vice” – Miranda Lambert
Video of the Year
- “Fire Away” – Chris Stapleton
- “Forever Country” – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
- “Humble and Kind” – Tim McGraw
- “Peter Pan” – Kelsea Ballerini
- “Vice” – Miranda Lambert
Songwriter of the Year
- Ashley Gorley
- Luke Laird
- Hillary Lindsey
- Shane McAnally
- Lori McKenna
Vocal Event of the Year
- “Different For Girls” – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King
- “Forever Country” – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
- “May We All” – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw
- “Setting the World on Fire” – Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk
- “Think of You” – Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope
The 2017 American Country Music Awards will air live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.