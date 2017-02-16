People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

ACM Awards

ACM Awards 2017: Nominees Announced with Keith Urban Leading the Pack

By @alexiafedz

Posted on

Christopher Polk/Getty

The American Country Music Awards have released its nominations and it’s a mix of veterans and the up-and-coming.

Keith Urban leads the nominations with a total of seven nominations in five categories, including his seventh nomination for entertainer of the year and his tenth for male vocalist of the year.

The ladies have tied, with Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris both earning six nominations each. Lambert, 33, has won seven times for  female vocalist of the year, and is up again for the honor. She received her fifth nomination in the album of the year category for The Weight of These Wings.

Morris, a first-time ACM Award nominee, earned six nominations, including female vocalist of the year and new female vocalist of the year. Morris, 26, was also nominated twice for album of the year, as both a producer and artist, on HERO.

Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw each received five nominations. While Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton each received three nominations.

Luke Bryan and Bentley return as hosts for their second consecutive year. Read on for the list of nominees.

Ethan Miller/Getty

Entertainer of the Year

  • Jason Aldean
  • Luke Bryan
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Keith Urban

Male Vocalist of the Year

  • Jason Aldean
  • Dierks Bentley
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the year

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Maren Morris
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Carrie Underwood

Vocal Duo of the Year

  • Big & Rich
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group of the Year

  • Eli Young Band
  • Lady Antebellum
  • Little Big Town
  • Old Dominion
  • Rascal Flatts

New Male Vocalist of the Year

  • Kane Brown
  • Chris Janson
  • Chris Lane
  • Jon Pardi
  • Brett Young

New Female Vocalist of the Year

  • Lauren Alaina
  • Cam
  • Brandy Clark
  • Maren Morris

New vocal Duo or Group of the Year

  • A Thousand Horses
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • LOCASH
  • Maddie & Tae

Album of the Year

  • Black – Dierks Bentley
  • Dig Your Roots – Florida Georgia Line 
  • HERO – Maren Morris
  • Ripcord – Keith Urban
  • The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

Single Record of the Year

  • “Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban
  • “H.O.L.Y.” – Florida Georgia Line
  • “Humble And Kind” – Tim McGraw
  • “My Church” – Maren Morris
  • “Vice” – Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

  • “Blue Ain’t Your Color “– Keith Urban
  • “Die a Happy Man” – Thomas Rhett
  • “Humble and Kind” – Tim McGraw
  • “Kill a Word” – Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens
  • “Tennessee Whiskey” – Chris Stapleton
  • “Vice” – Miranda Lambert

Video of the Year

  • “Fire Away” – Chris Stapleton
  • “Forever Country” – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
  • “Humble and Kind” – Tim McGraw
  • “Peter Pan” – Kelsea Ballerini
  • “Vice” – Miranda Lambert

Songwriter of the Year

  • Ashley Gorley
  • Luke Laird
  • Hillary Lindsey
  • Shane McAnally
  • Lori McKenna

Vocal Event of the Year

  • “Different For Girls” – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King
  • “Forever Country” – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
  • “May We All” – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw
  • “Setting the World on Fire” – Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk
  • “Think of You” – Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope

The 2017 American Country Music Awards will air live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.