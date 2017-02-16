The American Country Music Awards have released its nominations and it’s a mix of veterans and the up-and-coming.

Keith Urban leads the nominations with a total of seven nominations in five categories, including his seventh nomination for entertainer of the year and his tenth for male vocalist of the year.

The ladies have tied, with Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris both earning six nominations each. Lambert, 33, has won seven times for female vocalist of the year, and is up again for the honor. She received her fifth nomination in the album of the year category for The Weight of These Wings.

Morris, a first-time ACM Award nominee, earned six nominations, including female vocalist of the year and new female vocalist of the year. Morris, 26, was also nominated twice for album of the year, as both a producer and artist, on HERO.

Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw each received five nominations. While Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton each received three nominations.

Luke Bryan and Bentley return as hosts for their second consecutive year. Read on for the list of nominees.

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Male Vocalist of the Year

Jason Aldean

Dierks Bentley

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Vocal Duo of the Year

Big & Rich

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group of the Year

Eli Young Band

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

New Male Vocalist of the Year

Kane Brown

Chris Janson

Chris Lane

Jon Pardi

Brett Young

New Female Vocalist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Cam

Brandy Clark

Maren Morris

New vocal Duo or Group of the Year

A Thousand Horses

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Album of the Year

Black – Dierks Bentley

Dig Your Roots – Florida Georgia Line

HERO – Maren Morris

Ripcord – Keith Urban

The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

Single Record of the Year

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban

“H.O.L.Y.” – Florida Georgia Line

“Humble And Kind” – Tim McGraw

“My Church” – Maren Morris

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

“Blue Ain’t Your Color “– Keith Urban

“Die a Happy Man” – Thomas Rhett

“Humble and Kind” – Tim McGraw

“Kill a Word” – Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens

“Tennessee Whiskey” – Chris Stapleton

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert

Video of the Year

“Fire Away” – Chris Stapleton

“Forever Country” – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

“Humble and Kind” – Tim McGraw

“Peter Pan” – Kelsea Ballerini

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Luke Laird

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Lori McKenna

Vocal Event of the Year

“Different For Girls” – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King

“Forever Country” – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

“May We All” – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw

“Setting the World on Fire” – Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk

“Think of You” – Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope

The 2017 American Country Music Awards will air live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.