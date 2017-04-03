ACM Awards 2017: Miranda Lambert Performs ‘Tin Man’

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Miranda Lambert lit up the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, performing “Tin Man,” from her double-disc opus The Weight of These Wings. Dressed in a black dress adorned with fringe, Lambert delivered a gorgeous version of the tune with little more than her voice and acoustic guitar.

One woman. One guitar. One amazing song. Thank you, @MirandaLambert for sharing "Tin Man" and your unbelievable talent on the #ACMs pic.twitter.com/IDC5SNoi8W — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 3, 2017

Lambert was nominated for six ACM awards this year, tying her with Maren Morris and placing her just behind Keith Urban, who received seven nominations. See the full list of this year’s winners here.

Lambert’s double-album The Weight of These Wings arrived last fall to critical acclaim. (Read EW critic Leah Greenblatt’s review here.) The project’s first single, “Vice,” ended up at No. 6 on EW’s list of the Best Songs of 2016.