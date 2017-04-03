Miranda Lambert and Anderson East Step Out for Glam ACMs Date Night — One Year After Making Their Red Carpet Debut!

Date night!

Miranda Lambert and boyfriend Anderson East stepped out in Las Vegas Sunday night for the 2017 ACM Awards, posing for pictures together outside the T-Mobile Arena ahead of the country music show.

Up for five awards, Lambert, 33, took the stage to perform her new track “Tin Man” before she was awarded the Album of the Year honors. When her name was called, the star leapt from her seat, receiving a hug from East, 28, before returning to the stage to accept her trophy.

“Thank you for letting me use my heartbreak and sharing it with me,” Lambert said in her speech, alluding to last year’s The Weight of These Wings, the first album she released after her 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton.

Later in the evening, Lambert made history, becoming the first ever performer to take home the Female Vocalist of the Year title eight consecutive times.

“Thank you so much guys. It really means the world to me. Carrie can sing me under the table. We’ve agreed on that. I’m just glad to see females kicking ass these days. I’m so to be apart of that. So cheers to all of us girls out there dreaming,” she said in her speech, acknowledging her fellow nominees — Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Carrie Underwood — then gesturing at East in the front row before exiting the stage.

A year ago, Lambert and East made their romance red carpet official at the 2016 ACMs, just months after PEOPLE confirmed the pair was dating in December 2015.

The couple has remained fiercely private about their relationship. But last November — one day after attending the 50th Annual CMA Awards together — Lambert took to Instagram to slam social media trolls who left hateful comments about them online, defending her romance with “my sweet man.” East followed suit, sharing a photo with Lambert from the show, simply captioned: “I was the big winner last night!”

In addition to her ongoing My Highway Vagaond Tour, Lambert will hit the festival circuit this summer; East — who contributed a song, “What Would It Take,” to the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack — will open for Chris Stapleton on tour this summer.

The ACM Awards broadcast live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.