We Could Use a Love Song – and Maren Morris Delivered: All About Her ACM Awards Performance

Immediately before accepting her New Female Vocalist of the Year, Maren Morris took the ACM Awards stage at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena to perform “I Could Use A Love Song,” off her 2016 breakthrough album Hero.

“Thank you to the fans and country radio for this amazing honor,” the 26-year-old singer-songwriter told the audience after her performance.

Morris’ performance was another high point in her rapid ascent since Hero‘s release nearly a year ago. And Morris’ New Female Vocalist win kicked off what could be a massive ACM Awards for her: she’s also up for Album of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.

