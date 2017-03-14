ACM Awards 2017: Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne and Jon Pardi Named New Artist Winners

The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards has named its new artist winners, honoring Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Jon Pardi, who will all perform at the ACM Awards in April.

The three have been named new vocal duo or group of the year, new female vocalist of the year and new male vocalist of the year, respectively. The 52nd ACM Awards will be co-hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley.

These are the first ACM Award wins for all three acts. Brothers Osborne are also nominated for vocal duo of the year. Morris received another five nominations including female vocalist of the year, album of the year and single record of the year.

Other performers for the ACM Awards include Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town.

The ACM Awards will broadcast live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET/delayed PT on CBS.