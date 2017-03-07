ACM Awards 2017 Performers Announced: Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Florida Georgia Line and More

Get ready for the ultimate country showdown!

Nominees Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Florida Georgia Line are set to take the stage during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards.

And everybody will definitely be rocking their body because the Backstreet Boys are making their debut at country music’s party of the year alongside FGL to perform their collaborative hit, “God, Your Mama and Me.”

As if we weren't already excited enough for the 52nd #ACMs… Swipe to see our first round of performers! Don't miss it Sunday, April 2 on @cbstv. A post shared by Academy of Country Music (ACM) (@acmawards) on Mar 7, 2017 at 9:24am PST

Keith Urban leads the nominations with a total of seven in five categories, including his seventh nod for entertainer of the year and his tenth for male vocalist of the year.

Lambert and Morris follow, earning six nominations each, and Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw both received five. Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and Bentley each received three nominations.

The country extravaganza will be hosted by two of the genre’s biggest legends and returning hosts (for the second consecutive year!): Bryan and Bentley.

The ACM Awards will broadcast live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET/delayed PT on CBS Television Network.