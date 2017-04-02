Luke Bryan Jokes Dierks Bentley Will Cap Off Their ACMs Hosting Gig with Naked Dolphin Swimming

Gambling, tattoos and — naked swimming with dolphins?

Two-time ACM Awards co-hosts Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley got real about what goes on after the annual show in Las Vegas as the hilarious duo prep for Sunday’s big night.

“When the show ends and we feel like we did a good job or if we feel like we didn’t do a good job, there’s a party happening either way!” Bentley, 41, told reporters in New York City earlier this week.

“Dierks wants to go swimming with dolphins,” joked Bryan, 40.

“Yeah, naked of course — it’s my dream!” responded Bentley with a smile and a laugh.

“Naked dolphin swimming?” said Bryan. “I saw that in a Vegas brochure one time!”

Almost time! #acms #acmawards @lukebryan @acmawards A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on Apr 2, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 ACMs coverage.

The two even joked that they might try gambling — or getting tattoos.

“We’ll be busy for the day and [then] we’ll be like hey you have six hours off!” says Bryan. “Whoohoo!”

The dynamic duo hosted the 2016 ACM awards together, and say this year fans should expect something a “little more savvy, a little better.”

“You remember when something kind of works or when something really works,” Bryan, who is also up for Entertainer of the Year, admits. “You want to minimize any margin of error and have the show go off without a hitch and represent country music in the best way possible.”

Swooning over #LukeBryan and #DierksBentley. 😩😍 | 📷: @minutaglio A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Mar 29, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

FROM COINAGE: This Is How Long You’ll Have to Work to Make as Much Money as Rihanna’s Hit ‘Work’

As for a joint nickname for the hilarious hosts?

“Lierks!” says Bryan.

“Hashtag Lierks love,” adds Bentley. “Let’s get that trending.”

The ACM Awards will broadcast live on Sunday from 8-11 p.m. ET on CBS Television Network.