Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley Pay Tribute to Chuck Berry at the ACMs

It was a joyous celebration of Chuck Berry‘s legacy at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

After the show kicked off with a medley of performances by the entertainer of the year nominees, co-hosts Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley rocked to the late singer’s hit “Johnny B. Goode” alongside legendary guitarist Joe Walsh.

The trio had the crowd rocking to the late icon’s hit as Bryan played the piano and Bentley and Walsh took their turns on guitar. Walsh then performed the iconic guitar solo as the celebrity-packed audience cheered him on.

Country superstars like Keith Urban, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw — all sitting in the front row alongside Urban’s wife Nicole Kidman — danced along to the performance and Hill and Urban were even seen embracing at one point.

“Ya’ll give it up for Chuck Berry one more time,” Bryan said at the top of their monologue.

Berry died on March 18 at 90 years old after his health had been in decline for a several years, according to his family.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that Chuck Berry – beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather – passed away at his home today at the age of 90. Though his health had deteriorated recently, he spent his last days at home surrounded by the love of his family and friends,” they wrote. “The Berry family asks that you respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the family posted on Berry’s official Facebook page.