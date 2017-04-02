Not your average date night!

Frankie Ballard and his wife Christina Murphy hit the red carpet as a married couple for the first time at the 52nd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The “It All Started with a Beer” singer, 34, and Murphy, 35, tied the knot in March with a wedding ceremony in Bee Cave, Texas.

Murphy opted for a matching pair of red pants and a vest, both adorned with gold stars. The couple posed showing off their wedding bands on the carpet.

Ahead of their walk in front of the cameras, Ballard showed off his wife’s awards show prep as they shared some chocolates and whiskey.

“My wife is so hot,” he wrote.

“Chrissy is my partner,” Ballard told PEOPLE after the wedding. “She fills in all the gaps in my personality, and loves me in a way that makes my spirit dance. I now have the strength of 10 men, but at the same time, I’m humbled by such a pure gift from God.”

Murphy owns Old Smokeys Boots — a Western-inspired shoe and accessory store. The couple got engaged in September, but previously kept the date of their nuptials under wraps.