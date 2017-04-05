Behind the Scenes at the Big Show with ACM Winners Florida Georgia Line

The award-winning duo took home vocal event of the year and single record of the year at the 2017 show

Kyle Dean Reinford

Let’s do this ACM weekend 2017! Always a good time when Nashville takes over Vegas.

Started the weekend off by seeing all of our friends at country radio. Grateful for everything they’ve done for us.

Got some Top Golf in with friends. Definitely a fun place to get a hang in!

We were completely shocked to win two ACMs before the awards show even started!

Rehearsing before the ACMs.

Pre-show dress rehearsal. A lot of people put in a ton of work to build out the massive production.

Running through the performance with Backstreet Boys. We could not wait for everyone to see this.

Red carpet ready with our beautiful wives Brittney and Hayley. Almost show time!

Sometimes you have to get that last minute rehearsal in wherever you can! Dance moves on point.

Gotta find a few quiet moments before everything gets started.

Performed "H.O.L.Y." as part of the opening show medley. Definitely a special song for us.

Caught up with Tim McGraw post show. He continues to inspire us. Truly an amazing experience to have him on our song, "May We All."

Thomas Rhett! Huge congrats to our good buddy on his song and male vocalist of the year wins.

Our Old Camp Whiskey is perfect for passing.

Incredible weekend. This pretty much sums up the feeling, ha! ￼￼￼￼

