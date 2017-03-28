Everything to Know About the 2017 ACM Awards – Including How to Watch

Saddle up: the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards are just a few days away.

This year’s impressive lineup of performers and nominees will keep you glued to your TV all night. Want to be the star of your viewing party? Here’s everything you need to know about the ceremony, before it gets underway this weekend.

When and where are they?

The ACMs are getting a change of scenery: for the first time, the awards will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, April 2. The red carpet kicks off at 6 p.m. EST, while the show doesn’t actually start until 8 p.m. EST.

Who’s hosting?

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley are teaming up as co-hosts for the second year in a row – making for what’s sure to be an entertaining ceremony.

A team of musicians will also handle the Twitter-streamed red carpet, including Chase Bryant, Jessie James Decker and Lindsay Ell. Decker will join actor and host A.J. Gibson at the T-Mobile Stage while Bryant and Ell will team up to host at the XFINITY Stage.

Meanwhile, Academy of Country Music SVP of creative and content production Lisa Lee will host arrivals for the two-hour pre-show live from the red carpet at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Who’s performing?

This year’s ACMs will be country music’s coolest concert. Nominees Jason Aldean, Bentley, Bryan, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Florida Georgia Line are all performing during the show.

Also slated to take the stage? Sam Hunt, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, and Carrie Underwood.

McGraw and Hill will perform their new duet “Speak to a Girl,” and FGL will be joined by the Backstreet Boys to sing their collaboration, “God, Your Mama and Me.”

Who’s nominated?

Urban leads this year’s nominations with a total of seven nods in five categories – including his seventh ever recognition for entertainer of the year and his tenth for male vocalist of the year.

Lambert and Morris earned six nominations each, both in categories including female vocalist of the year and album of the year. FGL and McGraw each received five nominations, while Bentley, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton got three nods each.

See the full list of nominations here.

Who’s already won?

Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Jon Pardi have already been named new vocal duo or group of the year, new female vocalist of the year and new male vocalist of the year, respectively.

How can I watch?

The pre-show can be found at ACMawards.twitter.com, in Twitter Moments or via @ACMawards from 6-8 p.m. ET, while the ACM Awards will broadcast live on Sunday from 8-11 p.m. ET on CBS Television Network.