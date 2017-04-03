The Cutest Couples at the ACM Awards

Faith and Tim! Nicole and Keith! Jessie and Eric! See all the couples serving up some serious sweetness at the ACM Awards

By @dianapearl_

1 of 14

Frazer Harrison/Getty

TIM MCGRAW & FAITH HILL 

The first couple of country looked as in love as ever arriving at the ACMs, where they were slated to perform their new duet.

2 of 14

Frazer Harrison/Getty

ERIC & JESSE JAMES DECKER

The NFL meets the ACMs! The country star sparkled on the carpet with her New York Jets wide receiver husband.

3 of 14

Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty

LUKE & CAROLINE BRYAN

Bryan, one of the night's hosts, escorts his wife, who brightens up the carpet with her colorful gown.

4 of 14

Frazer Harrison/Getty

FRANKIE BALLARD & CHRISTINA MURPHY

In their first red carpet appearance as husband and wife, Murphy and Ballard had that newlywed glow. 

5 of 14

Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty

NICOLE KIDMAN & KEITH URBAN

Looking gorgeous (and glamorous) as always, Kidman and Urban smiled together on the carpet after Dad got some well wishes from the couple's daughters, Sunday and Faith. 

6 of 14

Frazer Harrison/Getty

THOMAS RHETT & LAUREN GREGORY AKINS

Party of two — and soon to be four! The singer and his wife are expecting their first child and adopting a second from Africa.

7 of 14

Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty

MIRANDA LAMBERT & ANDERSON EAST

Lambert and her boyfriend of more than one year pause for a quick photo before heading into the T-Mobile Arena. 

8 of 14

Frazer Harrison/Getty

KELLIE PICKLER & KYLE JACOBS 

The couple that dresses together, stays together! Pickler and her husband smiled in all black.

9 of 14

Frazer Harrison/Getty

MAREN MORRIS & RYAN HURD

It was a glamorous date night for Morris and her fellow country musician boyfriend.

10 of 14

Frazer Harrison/Getty

CLAY WALKER & JESSICA CRAIG

Baby on board! The couple confirmed they're expecting their fourth child together on the blue carpet with a sweet hug to her baby bump.

11 of 14

Frazer Harrison/Getty

JASON ALDEAN & BRITTANY KERR

Kerr went for the full-on sparkle — and Aldean went for the full-on country look!

12 of 14

Frazer Harrison/Getty

JOSH TURNER & JENNIFER FORD

 

Turner snapped a photo with his "hot date" wife on the way to the show.

 

13 of 14

Frazer Harrison/Getty

JERROD NIEMANN & MORGAN PETEK

Niemann and Peter looked sleek and chic before heading into the show.

14 of 14

Frazer Harrison/Getty

TODD & JULIE CHRISLEY

Todd went for the ‘80s prom look to attend the ACMs with Chrisley matriarch Julie; their daughter Savannah also walked, marking her first red carpet moment since her serious car accident in January.

