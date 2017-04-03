The Cutest Couples at the ACM Awards
Faith and Tim! Nicole and Keith! Jessie and Eric! See all the couples serving up some serious sweetness at the ACM Awards
Posted on
More
Jessie James Decker, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell to Host ACMs Red Carpet
1 of 14
TIM MCGRAW & FAITH HILL
The first couple of country looked as in love as ever arriving at the ACMs, where they were slated to perform their new duet.
2 of 14
ERIC & JESSE JAMES DECKER
The NFL meets the ACMs! The country star sparkled on the carpet with her New York Jets wide receiver husband.
3 of 14
LUKE & CAROLINE BRYAN
Bryan, one of the night's hosts, escorts his wife, who brightens up the carpet with her colorful gown.
4 of 14
FRANKIE BALLARD & CHRISTINA MURPHY
In their first red carpet appearance as husband and wife, Murphy and Ballard had that newlywed glow.
5 of 14
NICOLE KIDMAN & KEITH URBAN
Looking gorgeous (and glamorous) as always, Kidman and Urban smiled together on the carpet after Dad got some well wishes from the couple's daughters, Sunday and Faith.
6 of 14
THOMAS RHETT & LAUREN GREGORY AKINS
Party of two — and soon to be four! The singer and his wife are expecting their first child and adopting a second from Africa.
7 of 14
MIRANDA LAMBERT & ANDERSON EAST
Lambert and her boyfriend of more than one year pause for a quick photo before heading into the T-Mobile Arena.
8 of 14
KELLIE PICKLER & KYLE JACOBS
The couple that dresses together, stays together! Pickler and her husband smiled in all black.
9 of 14
MAREN MORRIS & RYAN HURD
It was a glamorous date night for Morris and her fellow country musician boyfriend.
10 of 14
CLAY WALKER & JESSICA CRAIG
Baby on board! The couple confirmed they're expecting their fourth child together on the blue carpet with a sweet hug to her baby bump.
11 of 14
JASON ALDEAN & BRITTANY KERR
Kerr went for the full-on sparkle — and Aldean went for the full-on country look!
12 of 14
JOSH TURNER & JENNIFER FORD
Turner snapped a photo with his "hot date" wife on the way to the show.
13 of 14
JERROD NIEMANN & MORGAN PETEK
Niemann and Peter looked sleek and chic before heading into the show.
14 of 14
TODD & JULIE CHRISLEY
Todd went for the ‘80s prom look to attend the ACMs with Chrisley matriarch Julie; their daughter Savannah also walked, marking her first red carpet moment since her serious car accident in January.
See Also
More
Jessie James Decker, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell to Host ACMs Red Carpet
More
ACM Awards 2017: Miranda Lambert Performs ‘Tin Man’
ACM Awards 2017 Winners: See the Full List
Watch Sam Hunt Totally Embarrass His Fiancée Hannah During His ACMs Performance
We Could Use a Love Song – and Maren Morris Delivered: All About Her ACM Awards Performance