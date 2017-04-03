ACM Awards 2017: Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban Perform Electrifying Duet

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban are conquering yet another awards show stage.

The two stars performed a rousing version of their duet “The Fighter” at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, just weeks after the duo teamed up together at the Grammys in February.

Before Underwood joined Urban, the country star performed a breezy version of his single “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” which was nominated for single record of the year and song of the year. (Florida Georgia Line and Thomas Rhett won in those categories, respectively.) See the full list of this year’s winners here.



“The Fighter” is the latest single from Urban’s ninth studio album, Ripcord, released last year. Underwood’s most recent studio album, Storyteller, arrived in 2015 and spawned hits like “Heartbeat” and “Church Bells.”