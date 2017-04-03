The Boys Are Back! Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys Team Up for ACM Awards Performance
The 12 Moments You Can’t Miss from the ACM Awards
Country’s biggest stars got together in Vegas to celebrate the best of the year — and rock out all night long to some epic performances. Missed the show? Catch up on the night’s biggest moments here
THE OSCARS JOKE THAT WAS BOUND TO HAPPEN
The last major awards show was the Oscars. And at the Oscars, there was a little blunder (okay, a pretty big one) that got a lot of attention. Yep, we’re talking about the Best Picture mix-up, in which La La Land was accidentally announced as the winner of the award that actually went to Moonlight. We weren't even a a full hour into the ACMs before presenters Nancy O’Dell and David Copperfield spoofed the now-infamous flub.
SAM HUNT'S TOO-CUTE MOMENT WITH HIS FIANCÉE
While singing "Body Like a Back Road" at the start of the show, Hunt wandered off stage and directly over to his fiancée, Hannah Lee Fowler. Still belting out the song, Hunt put his arm around her, and even went in for a kiss — with Fowler blushing like crazy the entire time!
MAREN MORRIS’ KILLER PERFORMANCE
Morris sped to the top of our radars this year, and she’s going to keep on going after that stage-stealing performance of "I Could Use a Love Song."
CARRIE & KEITH'S SOULFUL DUET
When two country legends come together, big things happen. And that’s what happened with Underwood and Urban’s moving rendition of "The Fighter," which had us feeling all the feels.
LITTLE BIG TOWN’S BIG LITTLE LIES SHOUTOUT
If you had a hard time deciding whether to tune into the ACM Awards or the Big Little Lies finale, you weren't alone. Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town pointed to star Nicole Kidman as she asked everyone to hurry the show up so she could go finish off the addictive HBO mini-series.
KELSEA BALLERINI’S HEAD-TO-TOE SPARKLE
Ballerini was quite literally glittering, from her pink bodysuit to her bedazzled tights while singing her tune "Yeah Boy" on stage.
BRETT ELDREDGE’S SINGING STROLL THROUGH THE STADIUM
And the ACM for most creative performance space goes to Brett Eldredge! Audience members got a special surprise when the singer strutted through the hallways and stands of T-Mobile Arena while singing "Somethin' I’m Good At."
THE TV PREMIERE OF FAITH & TIM'S NEW DUET
They rule the country world, so when Hill and McGraw come together, it’s always musical gold. Proof? Sunday night's premiere of their new song, "Speak to a Girl," which had us all feeling the love these two feel for each other.
NICOLE KIDMAN CLAPPING NORMALLY
Remember Kidman’s unusual clapping at the Oscars? Turns out, she can clap normally: she just needed to ditch her Oscars jewelry to do so.
MIRANDA'S RECORD-BREAKING WIN
If Lambert wasn’t the rising queen of country before tonight, she sure is now: The singer won the award for female vocalist of the year for the eighth year in a row. (She performed "Tin Man" beautifully and scored album of the year for The Weight of These Wings, too.) Oh, and the first thing she did when her name was announced was hug fellow country maven Carrie Underwood. They’re like the Adele and Beyoncé of country music.
THOMAS RHETT’S PURE DISBELIEF AT WINNING MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Fame certainly hasn’t gone to his head! When he was announced as the male vocalist of the year, Rhett immediately started shaking his head. With some encouragement from his wife Lauren, he took the stage, with an instant shoutout to his fellow nominees, whom he called his role models.
THE BACKSTREET BOYS' EPIC NUMBER
They may not be country, but everyone in Vegas (including collaborators Florida Georgia Line) couldn’t help but get down to BSB's "Everybody," because that song will truly never get old.
