The 12 Moments You Can’t Miss from the ACM Awards

MIRANDA'S RECORD-BREAKING WIN

If Lambert wasn’t the rising queen of country before tonight, she sure is now: The singer won the award for female vocalist of the year for the eighth year in a row. (She performed "Tin Man" beautifully and scored album of the year for The Weight of These Wings, too.) Oh, and the first thing she did when her name was announced was hug fellow country maven Carrie Underwood. They’re like the Adele and Beyoncé of country music.