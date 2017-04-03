The Absolute Best GIFs from the Backstreet Boys’ ACM Awards Performance

In case you missed Sunday night’s ACM Awards (catch up on everything you need to know here), Backstreet was back — and got the entire country music world on its feet inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Boys joined Florida Georgia Line for a rendition of the groups’ new duet, “God, Your Mama, and Me,” then broke out into one of the boy band’s most iconic songs — memorable choreography and serious pyrotechnics included — breathing lots of life into the third hour of the show. It was the least country thing to happen all evening, but for the crowd, seemingly the best. Here’s what we mean:

Hosts Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley were already pumped just introducing BSB



Carrie Underwood was one of the first on her feet



With fellow front row dwellers Faith Hill and Nicole Kidman not far behind



The guys showed they still have moves



And lots of special effects (this was in Vegas, after all)



Tim McGraw literally could not handle it



We think because of this moment, when Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line joined in that famous choreography



And really, Kevin Richardson could’ve ended the whole thing with a mic drop



The Backstreet Boys are joining Florida Georgia Line on three stops of the duo’s upcoming Smooth tour, and we can only hope more collaborations like this one are in the works.