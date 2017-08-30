Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton and George Strait Honored at Surprise-Filled ACM Honors

Tears flowed for Reba McEntire and Kelsea Ballerini. Maren Morris delivered a gender-bending reading of a Glen Campbell classic. And Chris Janson shot off musical fireworks with one of country’s quirkiest songs.

Everyone already knew the winners – their names, after all, were printed in the programs – but that didn’t keep the surprises from coming at the 11th annual ACM Honors held at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Wednesday night.

The show, to be televised Sept. 15 on CBS, paid tribute to specific achievements in country music, and a stellar lineup showed up for the celebration.

The salute to McEntire kicked off the evening with Lady Antebellum‘s Hillary Scott firing up the sellout crowd with “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia.” She then soared with Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild for “Does He Love You,” the Grammy-winning duet that McEntire recorded with Scott’s mother, Linda Davis – and Scott proudly took her mom’s part. Fairchild’s LBT partner Kimberly Schlapman then joined the two for “Little Rock,” with harmonies that left one wondering if there should be a side project for these three (Lady Big Town, anyone?).

McEntire’s service award was named in honor of the late Mae Boren Axton, the “Heartbreak Hotel” songwriter who also was a friend of the singer’s, and McEntire broke down as she recalled the fellow Oklahoman’s life. “Mae has always been my guardian angel,” she said tearfully. “I’m so glad that I’m getting this award with her name on it, because I love her with all my heart.”

When Ballerini accepted the Gene Weed Milestone Award for career achievement, she became so overwhelmed that she had to stop and turn her back to the audience to compose herself.

“I made my first record with my friends, and none of us had anything going on,” she recalled of her early success. “I’m just grateful that we got out of our own way and just thought we could do anything, because I think sometimes then you actually do.”

Ballerini was tapped to sing her own tribute, turning in a medley of her hits, as well as a wistful reading of new single, “Legends,” backed by co-writer Hillary Lindsey. Toby Keith also did his own singing duties – with “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” and “Who’s Your Daddy” – before accepting the Poet’s Award from legendary songwriter Jimmy Webb.

Janson paid homage to the late songwriter Shel Silverstein, and the “Fix a Drink” singer surprised the audience by telling of a personal connection to Silverstein, who died in 1999.

“True story,” he announced. “When I was in second grade, he came to my school and he read to us in my tiny hometown of Perryville, Missouri. He ignited my creativity like he’s done for so many writers.”

The wiry singer then strapped on an acoustic guitar for a breakneck version of the Johnny Cash classic – and Silverstein-penned – “A Boy Named Sue.” Forget Sam Hunt’s 15 in a 30. This was 120 in a 70. One standing ovation turned into two after Janson dazzled with the 1972 pop hit “Cover of the Rolling Stone.”

With Vince Gill under the weather, Brad Paisley took last-minute solo duties to honor Dolly Parton for her philanthropic work, and the West Virginian gave a warm-hearted reading to Parton’s “Tennessee Mountain Home.”

“Tonight I’ve picked one of my favorites,” Paisley said in his introduction, “because when I think of Dolly Parton, I think of Tennessee mountains.” Laughter and groans evoked a playful Paisley scold, “What? No, you know what I mean!”

A confection in pink sequins, Parton couldn’t help but make light of herself as she spoke of Imagination Library, her nonprofit that’s given away over 80 million children’s books since 1995. “I never dreamed our program would grow into something so far and so old,” she said. “I’m certainly used to people saying that about me.”

Country music legend Campbell earned a lengthy tribute at last year’s event, but his recent death demanded attention on Wednesday, and ACM New Female Artist of the Year Maren Morris was picked to sing the haunting “Galveston.” Written at the height of the Vietnam War, the Webb composition is about a soldier’s longing, and Morris poignantly elected to keep the masculine lyrics intact.

Curiously, Morris didn’t reappear a few moments later when ACM Male Vocalist of the Year Thomas Rhett took the stage to sing their hit duet, “Craving You.” His performance paid tribute to legendary radio personality Bob Kingsley, who earned a standing ovation when he received a Mae Boren Axton Award.

“Humble and Kind” songwriter Lori McKenna also brought the crowd to their feet when she tearfully accepted the Songwriter of the Year award “on behalf of every dreamer that dared to write a song in this amazing town.” Little Big Town honored her with their latest single, “When Someone Stops Loving You,” a McKenna co-write.

Charles Esten and Clare Bowen performed “Sanctuary,” a song from their CMT series, Nashville, which picked up the Tex Ritter Film Award.

The evening was capped with a mainline shot of Strait-up country, as steel guitar and fiddle took charge to honor King George. Chris Stapleton offered a soulful version of “When Did You Stop Loving Me,” then a standing ovation greeted 2017 Hall of Fame inductee Alan Jackson, who cranked up the twang with “Marina Del Rey” and “The Fireman.” Jackson ended with a snippet of “Murder on Music Row,” a nod to his duet with Strait.

As he accepted the Cliffie Stone Icon Award, Strait chose to recite much of the reflective lyrics of his self-penned “I’ll Always Remember You.” Though his touring days are done, he assured the audience that his career is far from over. “I’m still going strong,” he said. “Heck, I feel like I’m in my prime.”

The crowd’s cheers were loudest when Strait picked up a guitar, further signaling he wasn’t done yet. His song pick was a perfect reflection of the evening: “Here For a Good Time.”

The three-hour show will be edited to air on CBS at 9 p.m. ET on Sept. 15.