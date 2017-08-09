Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini and More Performers Revealed for 11th Annual ACM Honors

Get ready to tune in — the ACM Honors are almost here!

The Academy of Country Music revealed the first set of performers for the 11th annual awards show, and some of country’s biggest names have made the list.

Vince Gill, Little Big Town, Brad Paisley and George Strait will be taking the stage at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Meanwhile, Kelsea Ballerini, Toby Keith, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett are back as performers for a second consecutive year along with Hillary Scott, who previously performed and hosted with her band, Lady Antebellum.

Also, this year’s honorees include Special Awards recipients Ballerini, Keith, Strait, Bob Kingsley, Reba McEntire, CMT’s Nashville, Dolly Parton, Shel Silverstein (awarded posthumously), Lori McKenna, Eric Church and Willie Nelson.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. CST.

The 11th annual ACM Honors will air on Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.