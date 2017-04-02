Keith Urban’s ACM Nominations Earn Him No Clout at Home with Wife Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban may be the most nominated artist at Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards, but if you think that carries any clout at home with Oscar-winning wife Nicole Kidman and his daughters, think again.

“Everybody who’s married knows that’s an illogical question,” Urban, 49, told PEOPLE when asked if he can use his nominations to his advantage. “A ‘get out of jail free card’ does not exist.”

Aside from hopefully collecting some hardware at the awards, Urban will also perform two songs: “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and “The Fighter,” which he will sing with Carrie Underwood.

RELATED VIDEO: WATCH: Keith Urban Doesn’t Know What Throwback Thursday Is?!

When he initially wrote “The Fighter,” Urban said he had Underwood in mind as a collaborator, and there wasn’t really a plan B.

What if she said no?

FROM COINAGE: Mind-Blowing American Idol Success Stories

“I would have thought of somebody quick,” he said. “I would have had to have thought of somebody quick. I think if Carrie said no, we were set with the schedule and everything, we would have just had to leave that song off the record. That would have given me time to find the right person. I wouldn’t rush the wrong person in there just to make a record. Thank goodness she said yes.”

The ACM Awards will broadcast live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.