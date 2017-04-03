ACM Awards 2017: Chris Stapleton Debuts Fiery New Tune ‘Second One To Know’

More than a year after his breakthrough performance the the CMAs, Chris Stapleton took the stage at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday for another rousing television performance. Flanked by his ace band — which includes his wife, Morgane — the 38-year-old treated the audience to the debut of the searing rocker “Second One To Know,” from his forthcoming Spring album, out May 5.

It's one thing to see @ChrisStapleton perform. It's another to see him perform NEW music! Lovin' "Second One To Know." #ACMs pic.twitter.com/zyUhiHgTgR — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 3, 2017

Stapleton was also nominated in three categories for this year’s awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year (“Tennessee Whiskey”), and Video of the Year (“Fire Away”). See the full list of this year’s winners.

While Stapleton hasn’t revealed many details of his upcoming release, he has shared two other tunes so far: “Broken Halos,” a downtempo sorcher he introduced last December, and “Hard Living,” which slid into his live shows as early as last summer.

Stapleton is currently wrapping up his winter tour, but he’ll quickly resume performing for his All-American Roadshow, which kicks off May 5. The tour will feature openers Brothers Osborne, Lucie Silvas, Brent Cobb, Anderson East, and Margo Price. It wraps Aug. 25.