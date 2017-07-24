Country Singer, 25, Killed in UTV Crash After Playing at County Fair: She Was ‘Such a Beautiful Soul’

A 25-year-old country singer died in a UTV crash early on Sunday after performing at a Nebraska county fair with her band.

Fans mourned the death of Abby Nicole (née Abby Uecker) in the wake of her death at the Thayer County Fair in Deshler. The singer passed away at around 5:30 a.m. after authorities responded to a report of an injured woman about an hour earlier, News Channel Nebraska reports.

“I miss you soooo much Abby Nicole… you were ready to be the One Me we talked about,” one of Nicole’s bandmates, Chad Barnhill wrote in a moving Facebook post on Sunday.

“I drove home today and wanted you in my passenger seat … You weren’t there, but I still felt you.”

The singer and her band, Abby Nicole and County Road, performed at the fair over the weekend, WOWT reports. The band spoke about the performances in a Friday Facebook post.

“I Will Always Love You Abby. I promise to celebrate your Life with others. You touched so many lives. Especially mine. Music is a Gift That Lasts a Lifetime. Thank you for Being my Gift.”

Uecker was pronounced a at Thayer County Health Services in Hebron, NTV reports. The situation is under investigation.

Uecker, who was known in the area for her music ability, recently returned from Nashville where she recorded her first single “Cool,” the Norfolk Daily News reports.

One fan remembered the singer in a Twitter post, writing, “Such a beautiful soul has passed away.”

Another wrote, “A beautiful angel is now above us.”

Neither Thayer County police nor Nebraska State Patrol immediately responded to a request for comment from PEOPLE.