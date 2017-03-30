Blac Chyna Glams It Up on Instagram Amid Tyga Child Support Drama
#TBT: From Baby Blake to 17-Year-Old Taylor: What the ACM Awards Looked Like in 2007
Ahead of Sunday’s big night, take a look back at the world of country music, 10 years ago this week
By Kate Hogan
Posted on
1 of 10
TAYLOR SWIFT
Swift, then just 17, won her very first Academy of Country Music Award in 2007: top new female vocalist.
2 of 10
TIM MCGRAW & FAITH HILL
Ten years ago: adorable. This year: still adorable, and set to perform a brand new duet!
3 of 10
MIRANDA LAMBERT
In her second year as an ACM Awards nominee, Lambert scooped up album of the year for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
4 of 10
TONY ROMO & CARRIE UNDERWOOD
Remember when they dated? (Neither did we!) That year, she scored top female vocalist and brought the Dallas Cowboys quarterback as her date. This year, she'll perform, and likely bring her husband of six years, hockey player Mike Fisher.
5 of 10
BLAKE SHELTON
Were we ever so young?
6 of 10
KELLIE PICKLER
The country cutie was one year removed from her stint on American Idol.
7 of 10
LITTLE BIG TOWN
Only the hair has changed (and with that, just slightly) for this fierce foursome.
8 of 10
KENNY CHESNEY
Rocking that iconic cowboy hat, Chesney nabbed both the vocal event of the year award and the coveted title of entertainer of the year.
9 of 10
JAKE OWEN
Long, long before Owen cut off those shaggy locks.
10 of 10
SHANIA TWAIN
It's safe to say the Canadian crooner hasn't aged a day since this photo was taken.
See Also
More
Blac Chyna Glams It Up on Instagram Amid Tyga Child Support Drama
James Corden Fires Fruit at Jessica Chastain, Lisa Kudrow, Victoria Beckham
More
Everything to Know About the 2017 ACM Awards – Including How to Watch
How Hunter Hayes’ ‘Yesterday’s Song’ Video Brings Him ‘Into a New Chapter’
Jessie James Decker, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell to Host ACMs Red Carpet