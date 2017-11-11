Brought to you by the editors of People en Español.

“Despacito,” the summer anthem that sat at the top of the Billboard‘s Hot 100 for 16 weeks, maybe on repeat on everyone’s playlist, but the song’s music video is all about mesmerizing model Zuleyka Rivera. In the video, Rivera moves her way through Puerto Rico’s La Perla neighborhood and the Old San Juan bar La Factoría with a tantalizing allure. Here are five reasons we love the 30-year-old boricua beauty.

1. Rivera, who was crowned Miss Universe in 2006, is a devoted mom. She calls her 5-year-old son, whom she had with ex-boyfriend, Puerto Rican NBA player José Juan Barea, her one true love. “I fall more in love with Sebastian Jose every day,” she told People en Español. “It’s wonderful to be a mother.” Her social media is filled with sweet moments with her boy. From playing on the beach to cuddling in bed together, the two are inseparable.

2. She’s a powerhouse entrepreneur. She launched three fragrances and a fun clothing line for chicas sold in Kress stores in Puerto Rico. Her most recent venture, ZK Swimwear, is designed for Latinas’ curvaceous figures. “I don’t like to offer the same thing that you see people wearing in the street,” she told People en Español of her swimsuits. “I like to offer things you may see on a fashion runway, that look elegant but also make you feel sexy.”

3. She helps those in need. After Puerto Rico was struck by the devastating Hurricane Maria, Rivera, who’s originally from Cayey, organized fundraisers to help her people. She supported the campaign United for Puerto Rico —created by Beatriz Rosselló, the wife of Puerto Rico’s governor Ricardo Rosselló— and collected supplies in Miami to donate to the Caribbean island.

4. She’s fun! The leggy brunette pursues fun like it’s a job. Her Instagram feed is full of sexy dance videos and sweet snaps from vacay, like a shot on the streets of Paris and another at the Egyptian Pyramids.

5. She shuts down Cyberbullies. When someone criticized her looks on social media, she responded by posting a video of herself in a bathrobe and no makeup — and challenged those who don’t appreciate diverse types of beauty.

“I feel indignation, frustration, and shame to know that there are women who think that you need to have a specific beauty stereotype in order to win someone’s heart and love… Life will teach all those girls, through experiences, the true meaning of beauty.” She hashtagged the post #notobullying, which dozens of Latina celebs, including Cynthia Olavarría and Karla Monroig, supported with the hashtag #withoutmakeuplikeZuleyka.