Zoe Saldana Gets Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds

Zoe Saldana has met her doppelgänger.

Last weekend, the actress unveiled her brand new wax figure at the Madame Tussauds’ Museum in Hollywood joining other big names like Lady Gaga, Selena Quintanilla and Will Smith. The Guardians of the Galaxy star was in the company of her mother Asalia Nazario, grandmother Argentina Cesse and husband Marco Perego, who stole a kiss from the waxwork.

“Having my family here and my team here also, that fight so hard for me and they’re always so proud of me, gives me that opportunity to step outside myself, look back and appreciate,” she shares.

Although the real Zoe sported a a more casual outfit, the figure was glammed out in her look from the 2015 Academy Awards— a light pink Versace dress—which was personally donated to Madame Tussauds. “This was a dress that was very special to me because it was the first public appearance that I was making after we delivered our twins,” says the actress. “I was in such a beautiful high of life. This dress really made me feel beautiful and made me embrace my body as a woman and as a mother.”

Saldana had fun posing with her figure, striking the same poses and giving it a hug. “It’s like a dream come true. I’m feeling very grateful and really humbled,” she said during the event.

The 38-year-old will be returning to the big screen in May as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Last February, she announced the arrival of her third son, Zen.