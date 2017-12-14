If you’re a Zendaya Coleman fan, you’ll be happy to hear that the talented triple threat has more movies in the works. The former Disney star made her big-screen debut this summer in Spiderman: Homecoming and can currently be seen alongside Zac Efron in The Greatest Showman, now in theaters. The 21-year-old actress and singer is putting her popular teenage roles — in shows like KC Undercover and Shake It Up — behind her and taking on more grown-up projects.

One such part that’s gathering industry buzz: Her lead role in the historical thriller A White Lie, which she’s co-producing with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. An adaptation of the Karin Tanabe’s 2016 novel The Gilded Years, the drama tells the story of Anita Hemmings, a light-skinned descendant of slaves who hid her race in order to attend college during the 1890s.

Mireya Acierto/GC Images

While A White Lie is slated for 2019, the versatile artist will not spend 2018 slacking off. Zendaya is lending her voice to an adorable duckling named Chi in Open Road’s animated film Duck Duck Goose, due out in the spring. She will also share credits with Channing Tatum, LeBron James and Gina Rodriguez, among others, in the animated comedy Smallfoot, by Warner Animation Group, set for next fall.

The star seems excited, and appreciative, about her booming movie career. For The Greatest Showman, in which she plays a trapeze artist who has a romance with Zac Efron’s stage actor character, she took to social media. “I haven’t posted anything about the premiere the other night cause I’m still in shock a little bit. This is only my second film, so you could imagine the nerves but it was a magical night and I’m lucky to be next to these incredible people. Thank you for believing in me,” she posted, with a photo of the cast, on Instagram on Dec. 10.

Efron, 30, seemed appreciative as well, especially about locking lips with Zendaya in the film, telling PEOPLE: “This might be my favorite kiss, I think ever…. Just because at this point for these characters, it’s so built up, the tension between them is so strong, and literally, just a glance between them is electric.”

Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan/Getty

With her performance in Spiderman: Homecoming last June, fans got in a tizzy about a possible real-life love match with costar Tom Holland. Zendaya set the record straight however, denying the rumors. “We are friends,” she told Variety in August. “He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old.”

As for an update on her personal life, she’s enjoying her role as “Auntie Daya” and posting adorable photos with her nephew Marlee, 1. Cuddling with the baby may just be what she needs after a long day on a movie set.