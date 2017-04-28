Who Will Eva Longoria Slap on Empire?

Cookie better watch out because there’s a new boss lady on Empire. In the latest video shared by FOX, actress Eva Longoria talks about her new character that joins the show for a three-episode arc in its third season— which is currently on the air.

Longoria plays the role of Charlotte Frost, a politician and the Las Vegas Gaming Commission director. As a businesswoman, the 42-year-old says that her character is playing no games. “I do have a scene where I slap somebody so, get ready for that. I won’t tell you who, but it is a lion,” she revealed. Will it be a battle of the divas between Cookie and Charlotte?

And there was no thinking necessary for the Desperate Housewives star when it came to joining the cast of the popular series. “When they asked me to do Empire, I immediately said yes,” she admitted. “I didn’t even know the character. I’m just such a big fan of the show.”

With two episodes left and a much-awaited slap scene, Longoria wants to make sure she’s not like any other guest star telling The Hollywood Reporter, “I didn’t want to be your typical guest star that comes in and is a stunt casting… And there’s of course a big twist and a turn that you never see coming so that was even more exciting to me.”

Empire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX.