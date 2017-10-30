Become a White Walker from Game of Thrones This Halloween With These Easy Steps

Brought to you by the editors of People en Español.

White Walkers, humanoids who’ve existed for thousands of years, play a central role on HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones this season. With their sharp blue eyes, pointy ears, deep wrinkles, and forehead horns, they’ve also got the perfect hair-raising look for Halloween. Follow Dominican beauty blogger Nathalie Muñoz’s step-by-step tutorial to create the chilling aesthetic.