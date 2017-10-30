Become a White Walker from Game of Thrones This Halloween With These Easy Steps

Brought to you by the editors of People en Español.
White Walkers, humanoids who’ve existed for thousands of years, play a central role on HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones this season. With their sharp blue eyes, pointy ears, deep wrinkles, and forehead horns, they’ve also got the perfect hair-raising look for Halloween. Follow Dominican beauty blogger Nathalie Muñoz’s step-by-step tutorial to create the chilling aesthetic.
- With a glue stick, flatten down the eyebrows with glue.
- Washable Glue Stick from Elmer’s. $2.99 for 3, target.com
- Mold costume wax onto the eyebrows to create the White Walker’s bone structure.
- Nose & Scar Wax from Ben Nye. $5. camerareadycosmetics.com
- After applying the glue and wax, create high cheekbones, a very pointy chin, a larger nose, and four horns on the forehead.
- With a spatula or a toothpick, create texturized lines drawn from the center of the unibrow and lips outward.
- Stainless Steel Spatula from Ben Nye. $9. camerareadycosmetics.com
- Paint white liquid latex all over the face. It will help seal and lock the wax in place.
- Clear Latex from Ben Nye. $5. camerareadycosmetics.com
- Apply a grey or light blue paint all over the face as a foundation.
- Classic Face Paint in Light Grey from Snazaroo. $5.52. amazon.com
- With your finger, paint outward toward the neck, ears, and hairline
- Use a gel eyeliner to paint the entire eye socket black.
- Infallible Lacquer Eyeliner from L’Oréal Paris. $8.47. walmart.com
- With a black liquid liner, draw thin lines in an outward motion from the center of your lips toward your chin and cheekbones. Do the same at the outer edges of the eyebrows, joining them together in the center.
- Tarteist Liner from Tarte. $24. sephora.com
- Repeat step 10 with a white liquid liner to create depth.
- Infallible Eye Paint Liner in White from L’Oréal Paris. $7.99. target.com
- Use a black pencil eyeliner to paint on the waterline to intensify the drama of the look.
- Le Crayon Kohl Eyeliner in Black Ebony from Lancôme. $26. bloomingdales.com
- Make nostrils look like a White Walker’s with a black liner by drawing the outlines on the outside of your nose.
- Finish by sleeking hair back and using a silver spray paint to add finishing touches to the horns and hair.
- Silver Glitter Hairspray from Claire’s. $2,75. claires.com
- And don’t forget to use ice-blue color contacts for the ultimate White Walker gaze.
- Zombie Blue Color Contacts from Top Color Contacts. $19.95. topcolorcontacts.com