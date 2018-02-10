A few weeks ago, Daddy Yankee challenged his followers to send videos dancing to his new song “Dura” and a grandma showed him she’s got the moves! Daddy Yankee loved the video of her stepping along to the dance hit, next to her workout teacher at a gym class, and reposted it. “The abuelita is dura. She looks so beautiful dancing. It’s one of my favorite videos,” the reggaeton star said in his caption.

The singer has been reposting his favorite videos of the “Dura” challenge. He also shared the sexy dance video posted by Zuleyka Rivera on her Instagram. The Puerto Rican actress and former Miss Universe, who was the model for Yankee and Luis Fonsi’s record-breaking music video “Despacito,” drove social media wild with her own “Dura” video. In mere hours, her clip garnered over 1,700,000 views and thousands of comments.

The catchy song, which is about a girl who is “dura” (“hot”), is inspiring people of all ages to get up and dance. Daddy Yankee’s followers fell in love with the grooving grandma, showering her with compliments. “That’s going to be me at that age,” one said. “She’s divine,” another gushed. “The best one of all!” a third chimed in. The endearing clip already has over 3 million views — Zuleyka Rivera has fierce competition.

A video of an 88-year-old Irish lady dancing to Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” also went viral last year. Apparently the reggaeton star is a hit with older generations too.