Walmart Shopper Tells Latina Woman to “Go Back to Mexico”

An Arkansas woman was recorded racially harassing a Latina woman named Eva Hicks and telling her to “go back to Mexico” as she shopped for medicine at a Walmart store.

In the video, a woman with a shopping cart aggressively tells Hicks, who is also a mother of three, to “go back to wherever you’re from.” The woman continues to yell racist comments at Hicks, like “You’re in America” and “This is not your country.” Another customer tries to intervene and tells the woman to not be “ignorant,” the woman responds, “A n****r is calling me ignorant?”

Latino woman needs medicine, says "excuse me" @WalMart to get it. White woman tells her to leave America then calls another woman "nigger" pic.twitter.com/l7j5YBTlWP — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 23, 2017

Eventually, a store manager gets involved and tells the woman she has to leave adding that Hicks has “has every right to be here as you.”

Hicks has been living in the United States for over 30 years after moving from Mexico City, reports CNN.

She posted the bothersome experience on her Facebook to raise awareness. “I never in my life thought this would happen to me,” she wrote in the caption. “Just on a simple trip to the grocery store after a hard day of work. I love this country, and I will stay in this country.” The video has generated over 18 million views and 260k shares since being posted on Tuesday.

Walmart posted an official statement on Twitter saying, “We have no tolerance for the language or actions of this customer…” Randy Hargrove, senior director of Walmart Media Relations, stated that the company is currently looking to identify the woman and ban her from all their stores.