Victoria Justice Opens Up About Being Hacked on Twitter

It’s been nearly a month since Victoria Justice was hacked on Twitter. The perpetrator riddled her account with curse words, homophobic slurs and promised to post nude photos of her. It was unclear why the attack happened, but the former Nickelodeon star went on to share her feelings on the social media platform. “I am angry at this massive invasion of privacy, and like the other women who are in this situation alongside of me, I am taking legal action to protect my rights,” the 24-year-old wrote.

The actress, who’s promoting her work with Jetblue’s Soar with Reading program, talks to People Chica exclusively about the hacker attack and the aftermath.

“I look at my Twitter, and there are all these weird tweets telling people to follow this random person and saying stuff that I would obviously never say,” Justice recalls of the moment she realized she was hacked.

Sooo I was hacked & my phone was disabled yesterday! That was crazy🙊. How was your Sunday? 😝 — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) July 24, 2017

Although she was able to regain access to her account and had the support of her fans throughout the entire incident, Justice’s hacker had more damage to inflict. The perpetrator reached out to the actress via Snapchat to explain his reasoning. “He was like ‘Hi, is this Victoria? Do you have five minutes of your time and I’ll explain why you got hacked?’ I was like ‘What is going on?’”

Watch the interview below:

Justice listened to his explanation. “He was like, ‘Honestly, it wasn’t anything personal’ and I was like, ‘Cool, then why did you hack me?’ she remembers with a laugh. He said that he and his cohorts pick random people to hack, but don’t intentionally target anyone, especially not her, confessing he was a fan of Justice from her Nickelodeon days.

The actress, who has nearly 10 million followers, continues to use social media, but advises everyone to “be as secure as possible.”

To learn more about Justice’s efforts with Jetblue’s Soar with Reading program, visit soarwithreading.com.