Construction Starts on Models of Trump’s US-Mexico Border Wall

“I would build a great wall, and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me, and I’ll build them very inexpensively. I will build a great, great wall on our southern border and I’ll have Mexico pay for that wall.”

It’s been more than two years since Donald Trump made that statement while announcing his run for president. Now his vision begins to come to fruition with federal contractors building prototypes of his proposed border wall between the United States and Mexico.

“Today marks a significant milestone for the U.S. Border Patrol and Customs Protection in the implementation of the President’s executive order on border security and immigration improvement,” Roy Villarreal, acting chief of the Border Patrol’s San Diego sector, told reporters.

Construction on 8 wall prototypes began today in San Diego. The prototypes are designed to deter illegal border crossings. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/WB1rIojgLj — CBP (@CustomsBorder) September 26, 2017

Completion of wall prototype construction is expected within approximately 30 days of the Notice to Proceed https://t.co/tODIpX9taI

(2/2) pic.twitter.com/JBLet7jDe9 — CBP (@CustomsBorder) September 26, 2017

Customs and Border Protection will evaluate eight models being built outside of San Diego and determine the winners, if any. “It may not result in a singular winner. It may be a combination of designs being implemented,” Villarreal said.

Since announcing his presidential run, Trump has insisted that Mexico would pay for the creation of the border wall, but Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has made it clear that Mexico will not foot any portion of the bill. “I regret and condemn the decision of the United States to continue construction of a wall that, for years, has divided us instead of uniting us,” Peña Nieto said in a televised address in January. “Mexico doesn’t believe in walls”.

The San Diego Police Department and the County Sheriff’s Office have announced that there will be a “free speech zone” set up by the wall prototypes for people to protest. The Golden State, which filed a lawsuit on Wednesday to stop the administration from building the wall, will be their biggest protestor.