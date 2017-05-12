United Airlines Responds to Claim that Woman was Forced to Pee in Cup

United Airlines is having a tricky time staying out of trouble with passengers lately. After settling out of court with Dr. David Dao, a passenger who was violently removed from a Chicago flight, the beleaguered airline is now responding to a new, embarrassing claim. Nicole Harper, a Missouri woman, shared her story on Facebook about her experience with United Airlines during a flight from Kansas City to Houston when attendants allegedly denied her bathroom use and joked that she should pee in a cup.

“While allowing other passengers to get up and use the restroom on a seemingly uneventful flight, United Airlines crew wouldn’t allow me to get up and use the restroom until the pilot turned off the seat belt sign,” Harper wrote on her Facebook. “After explaining that I have an overactive bladder and would either need to use the restroom or pee in a cup, I was handed a cup by flight attendants.”

Harper also shared that the incident happened the same day as Dr. Dao’s ordeal but on a different flight.

After her facebook post went viral, United issued a statement responding to the claims: “Customer safety is always our first priority. Initial reports from the Mesa Airlines flight attendants indicate that Ms. Harper attempted to visit the lavatory on final descent and was instructed to remain seated with the seat belt fastened per FAA regulations. The situation as described by Ms. Harper and our employees is upsetting for all involved. We have reached out to Ms. Harper and our flying partner Mesa Airlines to better understand what occurred.”

A United spokesperson spoke to Fortune and denied the claims saying, “At no point during the flight did flight attendants suggest that Ms. Harper use cups instead of the lavatory.”