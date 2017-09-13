Unibrows are Making a Comeback–Frida Kahlo Would Be Proud

Ever since model Cara Delevingne’s bushy brow inspired us to shelve our tweezers, thick eyebrows have been all the rage. Several celebrities are taking it even further by embracing their natural unibrows–and proudly sharing them on social media.

We’re all about people loving themselves for who they are and what they look like, so we could not be more “on board” with this new trend. Whether you’re thinking of trying it out or simply curious to see how some beautiful women are rocking their monobrow, check them out below:

The most requested look I've ever gotten in my life haha here ya go – Frida Kahlo AND OTHER CULTURES leading the way for people like me 🇨🇾 A post shared by Sophia Hadjipanteli (@sophiahadjipanteli) on Sep 4, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

Greek model and art student Sophia Hadjipanteli is one of the main figures in the #UnibrowMovement. Constantly posting pictures of her striking face, the blonde beauty is proud to rock her monobrow and isn’t about to give into society’s beauty standards. She likes the way they look so much that she even dies them black in order to make them standout more.

“I am not really doing this to show people that they have to like [my monobrow],” she told Harper’s Bazaar earlier this month. “I am more so doing it to show people that they can get on with their lives by having a preference.”

A post shared by mía🌹✨ (@miakahloo) on Sep 12, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

Instagram user @miakahloo has also jumped on the unibrow train. Here the fierce-looking brunette gives the camera a smoldering gaze, captioning the photo with fire emojis. She clearly knows how smoking hot she is.

i'm not with the drama so you can save the theatrical A post shared by @scarlettcostello on Dec 17, 2016 at 12:39pm PST

Alongside Hadjipanteli, model Scarlett Costello fiercely embraces an au naturel aesthetic. “I’m not with the drama so you can save the theatrical,” she wrote next to this selfie. Costello has also defended her natural look, telling Teen Vogue in June that she believes everyone looks best the way their genes intended them to look. “The confidence of embracing natural beauty is what makes it great,” she said.

On Instagram, she’s also expressed gratitude to Interview magazine for shooting an editorial that featured her bold brows and body hair: “I’m so happy the industry is evolving away from traditional standards,” she wrote, “and recognizing the beauty in individuals, not just who fit a mold.”