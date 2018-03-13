TV Anchor Jorge Ramos Gets Emotional on Live TV When Greeted by Surprise Callers

On March 5, Jorge Ramos, co-anchor of Noticiero Univision, was a guest on Univision’s morning show Despierta America, when he presented his new book Stranger: The Challenge of a Latino Immigrant in the Trump Era (Penguin/Random House). However, he wasn’t expecting to get calls on the air from his mother and his daughter.

The Mexican journalist‘s mother, Julia María Calderón, whom he refers to as jefa or “boss,” gave her first televised interview, and Ramos was visibly moved by their dialogue. “The first rebel that I met in my life and the first feminist was you,” he told her. “I remember I was 10 or 11 years old and you told me: ‘Happiness doesn’t last forever, it’s all about small moments’ and those are the lessons I remember.” Ramos added that his mother was his travel companion for many years, going with him to Japan and China, among other destinations. “I miss those trips and I miss having you close,” he added. His mother — who lives in Mexico while the TV anchor, 59, lives in Miami — replied teary-eyed: “Me too my boy.”

The renowned author — who writes an open letter to his kids Paola, 31, and Nicolas, 17, in his book, telling them to be rebels against social injustice — also got a surprise call from his daughter. “They have learned that rebellion is a good thing. They belong to this wonderful generation of Dreamers and the survivors from Parkland, Florida,” Ramos, who interviewed parents of the victims of the high school massacre for his news show Al Punto, told TV hosts Karla Martínez and Alan Tacher. “I think we are in good hands if the future of the United States depends on people like them and the Dreamers,” he added, referring to his kids, without a clue that his daughter was about to come on the air with a special greeting.

“Hello dad, I read the letter you wrote Nicolas and I, and I want you to know that I will never forget my roots, that I will always use my voice for our community, and whenever there is an injustice, I will disobey. Those are the words and lessons you have taught me. I want you to know I take them with me every day. Congratulations on your book. Thanks so much for everything you have taught me. I love you very much,” Paola said from New York City, where she lives. When Tacher asked his colleague if this made him want to cry, Ramos replied: “Yes, but I’m holding back [the tears].”