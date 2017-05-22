People

Chica

Times Square Crash Driver: “I Wanted to Fix My Life”

Last Thursday, Richard Rojas, drove his Honda Accord onto a sidewalk in Times Square leaving 18-year-old tourist Alyssa Elsman dead and 22 others injured. After being arrested, the 26-year-old told investigators that he was on PCP-laced marijuana during the three-block rampage.

The former Navyman is now reflecting on his mental health while in jail. “I’m not completely sure what’s wrong with me,’’ he told The Post in a jailhouse interview. “I was trying to get help. I wanted to fix my life. I wanted to get a job. Get a girlfriend.”

Rojas, who was charged with second-degree murder, says that he had spoken to a mental health counselor at a local veteran’s center days before the tragedy. When he didn’t receive a call back, he reacted by charging down pedestrians with his car in one of busiest streets in the world.

Mary Altaffer/AP

“I just want to apologize to all the victims’ families,” he said. “I want to apologize to my mom.”

The unemployed Bronx-native went to breakfast with his mother on Thursday morning then recalls wanting to go for a drive but now claims that he doesn’t remember anything else expect waking up in a precinct.

Vanessa Carvalho/Brazil Photo Press/LatinContent/Getty Images

Rojas was driving on Seventh avenue when he suddenly made a U-turn on 42nd street, drove on the sidekick while running over pedestrians until he crashed into a stanchion. He then runs away from the vehicle screaming. “You were supposed to shoot me! I wanted to kill them,” Rojas yelled at the police according to sources.

He faced a judge last Friday and was arraigned on one count of second-degree murder, 20 counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated vehicular homicide.