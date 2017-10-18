A Look Into Jay-Z’s Charity Concert With J.Lo, Daddy Yankee and More

Celebs continue to rally help for the victims affected by natural disasters in the last couple of months. Days after Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony put together a star-studded telethon concert titled “Somos Una Voz Live” in multiple cities, Jay-Z threw his third annual charity concert,“TIDAL X: Brooklyn” in New York City, but this time around he donated all ticket sales to organizations supporting victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, as well as the earthquake in Mexico.

In the last two years, the music and entertainment platform TIDAL donated proceeds to Robin Hood, the largest poverty-fighting organization in New York and the New World Foundation, which aims to advance “positive community relations and effect systemic change for the development and sustainability of just societies,” as it states on its website. Bacardi, the iconic spirits brand, sponsored the presentation, also donating $1.3 million specifically to TIDAL X: Brooklyn charities.

This year, was all about the multiple cities that have faced devastation from recent natural disasters.

Among those joining the good cause and eventful night were Jay Z, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder, DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Cardi B, Fat Joe, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi and a special appearance from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Lopez, being in her home state, performed throwback songs like “Jenny From The Block” and “I’m Real,” with a backdrop of New York City and the 6 train line, the subway the runs through her old neighborhood in the Bronx. Before composer and lyricist Miranda introduced his fellow Puerto Rican onto the stage, he shared a heartfelt message: “For every generation, there are moments that define you… These are the moment’s history remembers. Tonight, through music, TIDAL has brought together people across generations, backgrounds together to support the people of Puerto Rico. On behalf of mi gente (my people), thank you! We refuse to stay silent.”

Jay Z stayed true to the New York theme of the night by performing “Empire State of Mind,” while Latin stars like Daddy Yankee performed his 2004 smash single “Gasolina,” and Cardi B stole the show with her No. 1 hit “Bodak Yellow,” which had the audience yelling for an encore.

The concert aired live on Tidal. Donate to the cause here.