Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Collaborating on New Song: Report

More Selena Gomez music is rumored to be on the way but this time, with her boyfriend The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye.

Spotted on the Wikpedia page of songwriter Max Martin, on his discography list, is The Weeknd listed under Gomez’s upcoming single “In Her Element,” according to ELLE.

The new info stirred excitement among fans on social media as they await a collaboration between Gomez and the Canadian-born singer. And he isn’t the only celebrity listed under the track, Nicky Minaj and Julia Michaels—who both performed at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards—are also listed as co-writers.

Working on new music together wouldn’t be out of this world for the pair as they haven’t been afraid to show off their relationship and show no signs of slowing down. The two were very hands-on during the Met Gala cuddling and kissing for the camera on their red carpet debut as a couple.

They’ve also traveled around the world together with the 13 Reasons Why producer showing support and tagging along during The Weeknd’s Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour. Among the locations they have visited are Buenos Aires, Colombia, Brazil, Italy and Toronto.

After days of teasing new music with mysterious images on her Instagram page and posting a countdown clock on her website, SelGo released her latest single “Bad Liar” with an accompanying video last week. Julia Michaels was also writer for this song along with Justin Tranter and Ian Kirkpatrick. Michaels confirmed to a fan on Twitter that the song isn’t about exes—which many fans assumed was about Gomez’s former boyfriend Justin Bieber— but about new love. “You got some of the lyrics wrong, and it’s actually about trying to hide magic feelings for someone new, but not being able to. Xo,” she replied.