The 'Despacito' Remix was Actually Justin Bieber’s Idea

It was love at first listen. Luis Fonsi revealed that Justin Bieber was the one to reach out to him to do the remix to his hit song “Despacito”—featuring Daddy Yankee—after hearing it in a nightclub.

“The reality is that the song, thank God, is already a global hit. What Justin Bieber does now is take it to an Anglo-Saxon market,” Fonsi said in an interview with Yahoo. “He was the one who initiated it. He was on tour in Colombia when he heard the song in a club. He saw how people reacted and told his manager he wanted to record the song.”

Fonsi also shared that the 23-year-old sang in Spanish by choice. “[Bieber] recorded it and decided to sing in Spanish on his own, and I think it’s incredible,” he said.

Well Justin knew exactly what he was doing since the remixed track is now a major success. Billboard announced earlier this week that the “Despacito” remix is the first Spanish-language song to rank in the top 10 on the Hot 100 list for the first time in 20 years. The last time a hit song in Spanish was in the top 10 was in 1996 with the remix to Los Del Rio’s “Macarena” by Bayside Boys.

With all its success, Fonsi is excited to be bringing light to Latin music “ [It’s] such an incredible honor to have a Spanish song in the top 10 of the Hot 100 chart. It’s been an incredible ride since the very first day we released the song, seeing how the world just connected to it, he said.

The catchy tune has also attracted the attention of celebrities like the Kardashian sisters who recently made it the theme song to their Mexican getaway for Kourtney Kardashian’s 38th birthday.