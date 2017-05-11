Teen Slams and Tosses 68-Year-Old Woman Into Pool

A South Florida teen turned himself in after allegedly slamming a 68-year-old woman onto concrete then tossing her into a community pool. The 16-year-old, who was caught on video, is now under house arrest and must wear a tracking ankle bracelet.

Nancy James, the alleged victim, is a board member at the Player’s Club Townhomes in North Lauderdale and is responsible for watching over areas in the complex. She entered the pool area to complain about the noise at the the party while she was walking her dogs. That was when the teen picked her up by the waist, crashed her to the ground and then threw James into the pool.

The officers who made the report found James soaked from head to toe with fresh bruises on her body.

The teen, who cannot be named because of his age, was charged as a juvenile with battery on a person 65 years of age or older. The judge gave him three weeks of home detention with certain flexibilities that include traveling with his basketball team for games. James, however, expressed that his punishment should be harsher.

“He should not be on the basketball team. That should be taken away,” James told CBS4. “He should have stayed in a detention center, yes. This is just like a slap on the wrist. Keep him locked up all summer. And then let him go back school and then keep him locked up for the next summer.

The teen is set for another court hearing in June.