Taylor Swift and Mariah Carey Fans Join Forces to Dethrone ‘Despacito’

If you haven’t already heard, “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber now ties Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s 1995 smash hit “One Sweet Day” as the longest running No. 1 song on the charts at 16 weeks. The Spanish-language track has been topping charts and breaking records—such as most watched video on YouTube—all summer long but now, people are calling for the “Despacito” frenzy to end.

If the song makes it just one more week at the top of the Hot 100 chart, it will take the throne as the longest-running song at No. 1 of all time, and Mariah Carey fans are not happy. They are subsequently rooting for Taylor Swift’s newest song “Look What You Made Me Do” to reach the top of the charts to end the “Despacito” streak.

Fans of Carey anxiously awaited the release of T.Swift’s “LWYMMD” and since it dropped, they’ve urged people to stream the song as much as possible.

Taylor needs to release her new single before Despacito beats Mariah's record. Hurry up sis @taylorswift13 love u pic.twitter.com/d5ml3p8dM7 — 🐍 ELLDON KING Ψ (@ElldonQUEEN) August 19, 2017

I'm gonna say this, let's support Taylor Swift on Friday only to save Mariah Carey's record and destroy Despacito pic.twitter.com/dT496Js9lF — who said this (@TheGloryBritney) August 23, 2017

“All fandoms must unite to stop Despacito from breaking Mariah’s record by buying and streaming Taylor Swift’s new song,” tweeted one user.

All fandoms must unite to stop Despacito from breaking Mariah's record by buying and streaming Taylor Swift's new song! #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/oCLYD7MeJ9 — Legends Only (@aribritbeykaty) August 25, 2017

Swift’s song is already breaking records garnering the most YouTube global streams in a span of 24 hours, according to Billboard. The music video received over 30,000 views a minute on its first day. It also set records on Spotify’s for its first 24 hours and according to Nielson, it was the most-played song on U.S. radio last Friday with 4,228 plays.