Swizz Beats’ Politically Charged Jacket at the Grammys Went Unnoticed

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards, which took place on Jan. 28 in New York City, was a politically charged show that included a powerful race relations–evoking performance by Kendrick Lamar, Camila Cabello honoring immigrants and celebrities reading from the controversial President Trump exposé Fire and Fury. But it wasn’t just during the show that stars took a stance. On the red carpet, music power couple Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys supported the DREAMers with just one piece of fashion.

The producer, who is Puerto Rican and African-American, stood alongside his wife on the paparazzi-laden entrance way, wearing a red coat that had a powerful message in Spanish adorned on the back. The quote, from late 19th-century Mexican president Benito Juarez, reads: “Entre los individuos como entre las naciones el respeto al derecho ajeno es la paz. (Between individuals and between nations, respect for the rights of others is peace).”

The coat was made by Mexican menswear designer Ricardo Seco, who expressed his excitement of the red carpet moment on Instagram.

Seco has worked with major brands — he collaborated with New Balance to debut Huichol-inspired shoes at New York Fashion Week. The shoes went on to launch as The Ricardo Seco x New Balance 574, which are currently being sold online and at retailers.

It seems that Swizz Beatz was a major fan of the Mexican designer’s work as he wore another jacket by Seco during Grammys weekend. In the same style, it was a coat with a politically charged quote in back reading: “Together, we are the force. Together, we can tear down our (in)visible walls.”