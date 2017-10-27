Sofía Vergara on Her Second Wedding Anniversary and First Film Collaboration with Husband Joe Manganiello

Brought to you by the editors of People en Español.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Modern Family‘s Sofía Vergara tells Extra‘s Mario Lopez an epic romantic getaway is out of the question for her second wedding anniversary to Magic Mike heartthrob, Joe Manganiello. “We don’t know because it’s Thanksgiving week and a lot of my family’s traveling here to do Thanksgiving,” she told the talk show host, “so it’s going to be kind of hard to escape to a romantic anything so we’re still trying to figure out.”

The couple, who enjoyed a lavish wedding on November 22, 2015, are filming their first movie together, Stano. The film is about a baseball player who returns to the love of his life played by Vergara and career after being behind bars for 17 years. “I have a small role. But, I really wanted to have that experience of knowing what it was to shoot with him… and it was amazing!” she gushed. “You have long days at work, but then you don’t feel like you need to rush home. I was like: ‘Oh, it’s great, I can stay here all night… it was great… he was there… and it was fun.”

The Colombian beauty also revealed how she indulges her husband’s passion for football. During one recent NFL outing, the pair watched Manganiello’s home team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, play, which she enjoyed even though she’s not a superfan of the sport. “The good thing is that he doesn’t really, like, force me to go, but I like going to the actual game because the energy is amazing, I have fun,” she told Lopez. But she has her limits: “What I don’t really understand is watching it on TV for hours, so I kind of, like, go and sit with him for a little while but I lose interest or I, like, start shopping online. But I love that he’s so passionate about his team. It reminds me of Latin men with soccer… When I used to live in Colombia.”

Her love of three years recently told PEOPLE about his plans for their upcoming anniversary: “I guess it means presents. I married somebody that I absolutely love and adore, and who also loves and adores me, so that’s definitely something worth celebrating.”