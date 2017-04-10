Sofia Carson is Making Her Dreams Into Reality in 2017

Sofia Carson is taking 2017 by storm. The Disney star has a lot on her plate this year with her new album in the works, the summer release of Descendants 2 and being one of the five hosts at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

The actress and singer recently released her single “Back to Beautiful” featuring Alan Walker and directed by Emil Nava, who has also worked with Ed Sheeran and Rihanna. The song, which has a powerful message of empowerment and inner beauty, was the follow up to her second single “Love is The Name.”

“We wanted [the video] to be really reminiscent of the record and the record is about beauty, not as a physical concept or what we look like in the mirror, but who we are the inside,” Sofia tells Chica.

With her music and acting career in full swing, she is now ready to take on a new job: hosting an award show. After co-hosting the Oscars red carpet earlier this year, Carson was invited to be one of the hosts at the Radio Disney Music Awards, where she actually performed for the first time televised last year. At this year’s show, superstar Britney Spears will be presented with the first-ever “Icon” Award.

“I am so thrilled,” she says. “I’m never hosted an award show but I’ve always wanted to… It’s going to be a special show.”

And it doesn’t end there for the rising star. the 24-year-old will be returning to the small screen as “Evie” in the sequel to the Disney Channel Original Movie Descendants, which is set to premiere this summer. “In the second film, there’s some really incredible musical numbers and amazing dance moments choreographed and directed by the amazing Kenny Ortega,” reveals the actress.

Be sure to catch Sofia hosting at the Radio Disney Music Awards live on Disney Channel, April 30th at 7PM EST and in Descendants 2, out this summer!